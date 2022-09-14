‘Damianos’ and ‘Kostis’ sea turtles released after being nursed back to health (PHOTOS)

Two adult turtles who had been found injured in Limassol waters and needed treatment for several months were released on Wednesday back into the Mediterranean.

‘Damianos’ and ‘Kostis’ had been cared for by the Cyprus Marine Aquaculture Research Center of the Department of Fisheries and Marine Research.

Philenews also reported on Wednesday that their release was watched by individuals and representatives of organizations involved in underwater activities.

Those attending were briefed on sea turtles in Cyprus waters and advised on how to act around them when underwater activities are carried out.

They were also informed about the importance of the Natura 2000 network, especially in terms of the protection of sea turtles in general.

The “Pandoteira” project, under which the two green sea turtles were released and reintegrated into their natural environment, focuses on the management of the Natura 2000 network in Cyprus.

And it aims at making the network more efficient, functional and sustainable.