Scottish woman, 75, found dead in Paphos hotel pool

A 75-year-old Scottish woman on Monday was found dead in the pool of the Paphos hotel she was staying at with her husband over the past few days.

Pathological causes are most probably behind her death, doctors at Paphos General Hospital said.  Nonetheless, a post-mortem examination is to take place later on Tuesday, police said.

Her husband found the woman unconscious in the pool and with the help of hotel staff rushed her to the coastal city’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Drowning was ruled out as the death cause.

By Annie Charalambous
