Sculptured Caretta-Caretta turtles in Limassol’s heart aim to attract tourism…and not only

Coastal Limassol has installed 10 sculptures of Caretta-Caretta turtles at key spots across the city’s heart in a bid to attract tourists but also raise environmental issues awareness.

This is an initiative of the Limassol Tourism Development and Promotion Co Ltd whose chairman Tony Antoniou who told journalists on Thursday the base of each of the sculptures has a scannable QR code.

The QR code gives background information about the spot where each individual is located but also directions to the nearest sculptured turtle who is a species in extinction.

The coastlines of Cyprus are common nesting sites of Caretta-Caretta turtles whose sculptures were created by local artists.

Antoniou also said this is a supporting project that will help not only tourists coming here from other towns, but mostly tourists coming off of cruise liners.

Limassol attracts more and more cruise ships over the recent past years.