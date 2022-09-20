NewsLocalSchools trips to resume after two-year COVID pause

Schools trips to resume after two-year COVID pause

Zero Emissions Bus
Zero Emissions Bus

Schools will now operate normally, with excursions and visits that the students were deprived of in previous years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Already, the Education Ministry issued a memo with additional instructions regarding excursions and visits to various places.

The memo clearly refers to the security conditions within the buses that will be used by schools, noting that in schools where there are children with disabilities the principals must make sure to hire a bus that will be accessible to them.

It is also noted that a first-aid box should be available on every bus, students should use safety belts, and that electronic games/tablets are prohibited.

By gavriella
Previous articleQueen’s reign ends as crown removed from coffin
Next articleTurkish Cypriot given land and 25,000 grant yearly

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros