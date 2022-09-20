Schools trips to resume after two-year COVID pause

Schools will now operate normally, with excursions and visits that the students were deprived of in previous years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Already, the Education Ministry issued a memo with additional instructions regarding excursions and visits to various places.

The memo clearly refers to the security conditions within the buses that will be used by schools, noting that in schools where there are children with disabilities the principals must make sure to hire a bus that will be accessible to them.

It is also noted that a first-aid box should be available on every bus, students should use safety belts, and that electronic games/tablets are prohibited.