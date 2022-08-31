Schools’ digitization to be completed in three years

NewsLocalSchools’ digitization to be completed in three years

During a recent seminar for Secondary Education principals, Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou resurrected the issue of digitization in schools, pointing out that it is an important issue and there will be relevant announcements soon.

As the Minister said, after several years and many efforts, the schools’ digitization will move ahead. He noted that upon completion of the project the relationship of everyone with the school, its operation and work will change completely.

Teachers, students and parents will be able to draw information about the school’s operation as well as about their personal issues but also carry out work online. Bureaucracy will be limited to a great extent and relations with the school will be simplified.

The project will mainly have to do with the electronic governance of schools, meaning how school units will manage their work online. In this way, schools will also communicate with the Education Ministry for various issues.

