Schools asked to report juvenile delinquents

In a memo sent to schools, the Education Ministry informed that “any member of the school community has reasonable suspicions that a student, with or without criminal liability (it is reminded that a child has criminal liability from the age of 14), acts against the law or has committed a criminal offense, must immediately inform the Police (local Police Station).”

This memo emerged after the relevant Law was enacted in 2021, providing for friendly to children justice.

The target of this process is for the relevant Authorities to investigate and manage any incident and then the school management will inform the parents about the whole thing.

Furthermore, according to the above legislation, the relevant Authorities will be able to call people from the school unit to participate in special Working Groups to prepare an action plan to manage and monitor children.