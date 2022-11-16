NewsLocalSchool inspector accused of favouring company to win tender for textbooks

School inspector accused of favouring company to win tender for textbooks

The Education Ministry is investigating a case involving a secondary education inspector who is accused of illegally favouring a company to win a tender for school textbooks.

The inspector who sat on the committee responsible for evaluating the tenders is accused of acting in favour of the bidder who won the competition.

Phileleftheros writes that, on September 9, 2022, the inspector sent an email to teachers urging them to attend online seminars organised by the company that submitted the winning bid.

Specifically, according to a complaint filed with the Education Ministry, the inspector promoted the books of the company to teachers while the tender process was still ongoing.

The tender concluded on October 18, with the company ultimately winning the bid.

The Education Ministry confirmed Phileleftheros’ information, while a source said in writing that an investigation is underway.

By gavriella
