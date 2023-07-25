Schengen Information System operational in Cyprus

The Ministry of Justice announced on Tuesday that the Schengen Information System (SIS) is now operational in Cyprus.

The primary aim of the SIS is to facilitate the real-time exchange of information and data between participating countries, empowering authorities with comprehensive and reliable information, the Ministry said.

Having been in use since 1995 within Schengen countries, the SIS has undergone two crucial upgrades, first in 2013 and then in March 2023. This latest update has expanded the system’s capabilities, allowing the inclusion of fingerprints, photographs, and DNA files, while also optimising its functionalities.

One of the most notable benefits of the enhanced SIS is its ability to aid Europe’s efforts in protecting vulnerable individuals. Authorities can now input information and additional data, like DNA records, to aid in identifying missing persons. Additionally, the system facilitates preventive alerts concerning various vulnerable categories, including at-risk children, potential victims of terrorism, trafficking, gender-based violence, or armed conflict.

Furthermore, the upgraded SIS plays a vital role in bolstering Europe’s counter-terrorism and counter-crime actions through the seamless exchange of information regarding individuals and objects involved in terrorism or serious criminal activities. Participating countries have been exchanging “search matches” with EUROPOL since March 2021, specifically concerning SIS entries related to terrorist crimes.

The SIS also proves invaluable in managing migration, the Ministry said. Countries now have the capability to enter return decisions and issue alerts for individuals found to be illegally staying in the EU and subject to entry bans.

It is important to clarify that the SIS does not contain personal data on all European citizens or residents; rather, entries are limited to information related to various criminal activities involving specific individuals or objects.

In another statement issued today, the Ministry of Interior emphasised that access to the SIS represents a significant milestone towards the full implementation of the Schengen acquis. However, the Ministry clarified that internal border controls with other Schengen member states have not been lifted for citizens of the Republic of Cyprus, European citizens, and third-country nationals.

Until Cyprus officially becomes a member of the Schengen area, checks on arriving and departing passengers will continue at all Border Crossing Points based on the Aliens and Immigration Law.

Read more: