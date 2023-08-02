Scheduling a doctor’s appointment on time still very difficult

Scheduling a doctor’s appointment on time is perhaps the biggest weakness of the island’s General Health System (Gesy), according to President of the Federation of Cyprus Patients’ Associations Charalambos Papadopoulos.

This is what he told Philenews, adding that complaints are daily from patients who try to arrange an appointment with a specialist doctor and are told to wait for two or three months.

“We have to find out what is to blame. Why do we have such long waiting lists? All of a sudden, it seems that we all been hit with urgent health problems,” he also said.

“Are some measures taken by Okypy (State Health Services Organisation) leading to a reduction in the number of patients doctors can see each day?,” he added.

He also wondered whether doctors fail to do their job properly and are far from organized. Or whether eligible Gesy participants choose two or three who have a “very good reputation” and then complain of delays.

“Or is it possible that all of the above (reasons) play a role? We have been pointing this out to Gesy, Okypy and Ministry of Health officials for some time now,” he said.

“We have also raised all these issues before the House Health Committee, something needs to be done – promptly,” he added.