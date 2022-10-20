Scammers pretend to be Police Force members, send misleading emails

The cybercrime unit of the Police has been receiving several complaints recently about suspicious, misleading emails sent to people allegedly by members of the Force.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday adding that in one case the scammers went as far as to allege that they were the deputy police chief. And they then accused the unsuspecting targets of being involved in various criminal activities online – such as child pornography, rapes etc.

In addition, some of these misleading emails carry the logo of the European Union and Europol.

Police warn that this is a scam and that recipients should be particularly careful and not respond to such electronic messages.