Scammers extort over €255,000 from elderly woman’s bank account

Scammers have managed to extort over €255,000 from the bank account of a 78-year-old woman from Limassol with just one telephone call, Police said on Monday.

The case of fraud and extortion of money with false representations took place between May and June this year, Philenews reports.

Specifically, the 78-year-old woman reported the case after receiving a notice from the bank she has an account with warning of suspicious transactions.

A bank audit that followed showed several transfers had taken place without her consent between the dates of May 26 and June 21 this year.

Specifically, several money transfers to various foreign accounts were made along with three transactions in a cryptocurrency exchange.

Police also said that, in mid-May, she received a phone call from a stranger who had asked for her bank account number allegedly so that he would deposit money from investment profits made in the past.

The stranger was convincing enough for the 78-year-old woman to allow him access to her account via her online banking.

By Annie Charalambous
