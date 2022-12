SBA police on Monday released photographs of two suspects who are wanted in connection with a case under investigation involving the offence of stealing.

The incident occurred on December 11, in the area of Lady’s Mile in Limassol, SBA police said.

Anyone who knows anything that can help identify or locate the suspects is urged to contact the SBA police of Akrotiri at (00357) 25 96 7227 / 25 96 7233 or the Citizen Contact Line on 1443 or visit the nearest police station.