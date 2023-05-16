SBA Police Cycle Challenge raises €30,000 for charities

The annual Sovereign Base Area (SBA) police-led charity Cycle Challenge on May 13, raised €30,000.

The amount will be donated to the Cyprus Anticancer Society, as well as to the children’s charities: One Dream, One Wish and Little Heroes.

The event saw cyclists start at Ayios Nikolaos and finish 150 kilometres further at Curium in Episkopi.

The cyclists passed through districts in Famagusta, Larnaca and Limassol and ended with a closing ceremony at Curium Theatre.

SBA Police Chief Constable, Chris Eyre, who took part in the cycle challenge himself, explained the importance of the event.

He said: ‘’Once again, we held a charity cycle ride, raising money to help Cypriot children with cancer and other life-limiting conditions.

‘’It is a privilege to work with such inspirational charities who do invaluable work every day.

‘’This is the fourth charity cycle ride we have held since 2019 and each year I am humbled by the communities and businesses across Cyprus who give so generously to support the charities and change the lives of children in need.

‘’I am inspired by the SBA officers and community partners who spend months planning to make the event possible’’.

Speaking after the event, on behalf of the three Charity Organisations, George Penintaex, from One Dream, One Wish, said:

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude on behalf of One Dream, One Wish, Little Heroes and the Cyprus Anticancer Association to the Authorities of the British Bases in Cyprus, for their altruism and offer to children and young people suffering from various forms of cancer, regardless of nationality, religion, skin colour, financial and social status.

“Through the Cycle Challenge and the collection of money organised by the SBA Police, very important wishes and desires of our young cancer patients will be fulfilled, in the context of a psychological support program, and their families will be financially supported.

“The Association ‘One Dream, One Wish’ publicly extends a big ‘thank you’ to all the contributors for the success of the Cycle Challenge, especially to the cyclists who participated and the organising team.”

Donations were also collected by SBA Police officers from surrounding schools within the Bases and the Republic of Cyprus. During the collections, students presented a variety of arts and crafts and dancing and singing, all related to childhood cancer and cycling.

Donations will continue to be accepted until the end of October.