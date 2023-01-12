SBA Police Chief Inspector awarded with Overseas Territories Police Medal

SBA Police Chief Inspector Maria Atalioti received an Overseas Territories Police Medal, an SBA press release on Thursday said.

Atalioti became one of the first people to receive the honour by King Charles on the New Year Honours List. As one of only two people to receive the award, Chief Inspector Atalioti is also the first female to receive the honour from King Charles.

The prestigious award was given to the 25-year police veteran for her outstanding work and dedication to her job.

The Akrotiri-based chief inspector is the most senior female officer in SBA Police history and according to senior police chiefs, ’through intellect, professionalism, and a sheer determination to succeed, she has been exceptional and an outstanding role model to others’.

As the lead in equality, fairness and diversity and an expert in crisis and hostage negotiation, she has also established very strong relationships between the Bases and the RoC, the SBA press release writes.

Speaking shortly after hearing the news, Chief Inspector Atalioti said: “I feel very honoured and privileged to receive such a prestigious award, which is part of the great team effort by all in the Sovereign Areas Police, supported by our Chief Constable Chris Eyre”.

“We will continue our commitment to equality, fairness and diversity, both within our Force and with our communities, ensuring a fully inclusive style of policing

“In order to deliver the best possible quality of service to our communities, I will continue to ensure our personnel are motivated, treating them fairly with respect and dignity and create an environment where they feel valued and proud to be part of the SBA Police family”.

The chief inspector also coordinated the last three Charity Cycle events organised by the SBA Police, which saw more than €135,000 raised and donated to children suffering from cancer.

In reflecting on her contribution to the police force, Chief Constable, Chris Eyre was full of praise and delighted to see her receive the accolade.

He said: ”Maria is a remarkable senior police officer who combines her immense energy with prodigious policing skills to deliver exceptional services to our communities. I have seen first-hand the work she has done over the last six years to transform SBA Police and her tireless charitable work which makes such a difference to the lives of Cypriot children and families.

“I am proud to see His Majesty the King recognising her with the Overseas Territories Police Medal.”