SBA police campaign finds 79 people driving drunk or under influence of drugs

A total of 79 people were found driving drunk or under the influence of drugs during a police campaign inside the SBAs, a British bases press release said on Tuesday.

According to SBA police, 58 drivers were reported for drunk driving and 21 for driving under the influence of drugs.

The numbers present an increase since October, SBA authorities said.

Akrotiri Division Chief Inspector, Maria Atalioti said that the increase in this type of incident needs to be stopped, as they lead to accidents and risk lives.

“As drink and drive along with speeding have been identified as the main factors of road traffic collisions, we have for the last three months intensified and will continue to conduct road safety enforcement campaigns targeting speeding, drink and drive and driving under the influence of drugs offences.

“If people respect their own and other people’s lives, they should reconsider driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” Atalioti said.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
