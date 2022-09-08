SBA police arrest man in connection with illegal bird trapping

A Greek Cypriot man is due to appear in court on September 19 after he was arrested in connection with illegal bird trapping in the Pyla Range area of Xylophagou.

The man was arrested on September 4 after the SBA Police’s Community Action Team spotted him collecting Ambelopoulia (black caps) he had trapped on his land in mist nets, an SBA announcement said.

Following a search of the area, police officers also discovered a bird imitating device, two iron poles, two metallic bases and nine freshly killed black caps.

Speaking this week, Acting Superintendent, Pertev Karagozlou, who overseas the CAT, said this was an early warning to would-be trappers.

He explained: “The SBA Police in Dhekelia has deployed the CAT for many years now in order to tackle any illegal activities related to hunting, especially bird trapping.

“We have worked tirelessly over the years alongside many dedicated partners, which include Bird Life Cyprus, the RSPCA and the Committee Against Bird Slaughter and we will not let up in our efforts.

“Following his arrest, this man was released on bail but he will be back in court shortly to answer for his crimes, as will anyone else caught undertaking this illegal activity.”