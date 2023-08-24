NewsLocalSBA police arrest 6 in Trachoni after uncovering explosives, drugs

SBA police arrest 6 in Trachoni after uncovering explosives, drugs

The SBA Police on Thursday carried out searches on a number of neighbouring properties in Trachoni and discovered a significant amount of drugs, believed to be cannabis.

Six Greek Cypriots have been arrested, five men and one woman, a press release by the SBA said.

During the search, an improvised explosive device (IED) was also discovered at one of the properties.

At present, SBA Police officers are at the scene alongside Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) as they work to identify and secure the IED.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
