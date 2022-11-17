SBA Detective Constable honoured by President for fight against blood disease

SBA Police Detective Constable, Zacharias Soleas was honoured by President Anastasiades for his voluntary work with the Karaiskakio foundation against blood disease.

The Dhekelia-based, 21-year police veteran received an award for his six years of voluntary work at the Karaiskakio Foundation, for assisting in obtaining saliva samples for bone marrow donors.

Speaking about his involvement with the Karaiskakio Foundation, he said his reasons to volunteer were rather close to home.

He explained: “Soon after my daughter was born in 2013, she was diagnosed with a blood disease. With the assistance of the Karaiskakio Foundation, we took samples within the surrounding communities in an effort to find a possible bone marrow donor.

“In 2014, I was informed by Karaiskakio Foundation that a possible Greek Cypriot donor was found and between 2015 and 2016 we moved to a transplant centre in Italy, where my daughter underwent successful treatment.

“After that, I took the initiative and offered my services to Karaiskakio Foundation and after receiving the relevant training, I started obtaining samples which are registered in the bone marrow donor registry. I collect samples all over Cyprus out of the normal schedules and contribute to increasing the registry donor bank.”

Soleas was presented his award at the Presidential Palace by Minister of Health, Michalis Hadjipantelas and the president of the Karaiskakio foundation, Popi Kanari, in the presence of President Anastasiades.

Speaking after the ceremony, DC Soleas said: “It was a great honour to have been selected for this; it means so much to me.”

SBA Police Chief Constable, Chris Eyre, was full of praise for his officer and was delighted to see him receive an honorary distinction.

He said: “DC Soleas is an exceptional police officer who I am proud to have within the SBA Police. His commitment to Karaiskakio Foundation is a mark of what he does outside of his police work to support vulnerable people in need.

“I am humbled by his contribution and commitment and am immensely proud of the recognition he received from the President.”