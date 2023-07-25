SBA Deputy Chief Constable Jon Ward departs to be replaced by Stephen Ellen

SBA Police Deputy Chief Constable Jon Ward departs Cyprus after 36 years of service, six of which on the island.

His role upon his arrival was the Divisional Commander in the ESBA but in July, 2019, he was promoted to Deputy Chief Constable in the WSBA.

Feeling overwhelmed by his emotions, as his tour came to an end he said: “As I leave, after nearly six and a half years, I have very much mixed emotions.

“I will really miss the people, the friends I have made here both within and outside the SBA Police and after 36 years as a police officer I am sure I will miss the job.

“However, I am looking forward to the next chapter, doing plenty of travelling, most notably as we leave here on the ferry to go to Greece and getting back to spend time with family back in the UK.”

When asked about the future for the SBA Police as he leaves, he said: “I think the future is bright. There are lots of challenges ahead, most notably Non Military Development and what that will bring.

“We have just recruited 32 new young officers and they are the future and I am sure they will rise to these challenges, as their predecessors have done before them.

“I wish them well and I know they will give my replacement all the help and friendship they have given me.”

Stephen Ellen was officially sworn in as Ward’s replacement on July 4 during a ceremony in Episkopi’s Officer’s Mess.

Prior to arriving in Cyprus, the new Deputy Chief Constable was based at the HQ for the Metropolitan Police, New Scotland Yard, where he was working as the OCU Commander of Specialist Crime.

Having joined the Met’ Police in 1995, he worked in various Specialised Detective posts across the capital, responsible for the investigation of homicides, gang shootings and serious and organised crime in London.

Speaking at his attestation, he revealed how happy he was to be able to take-up his new role and said he was keen to embrace the challenge ahead of him. He said: “Policing in the Sovereign Base Areas is a very unique role with many challenges.

“I’m incredibly excited and honoured to take up the position of Deputy Chief Constable and I look forward to working with colleagues to create the conditions for the SBAs continued success, maintaining the excellent reputation of the SBA Police and honouring the great legacy of my predecessor Jon Ward.”