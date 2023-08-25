SBA-Cyprus police joint operation leads to 7 arrests after drug raid

Sovereign Base Area Police officials have confirmed that a complex raid at multiple houses in Trachoni yesterday has seen approximately 30 kilogrammes of drugs, believed to be cannabis, seized, along with firearms, ammunition, cash and an improvised explosive device (IED).

During the coordinated efforts between the SBA and Cyprus Police, seven Greek Cypriots were also arrested, five men and two women.

According to a press release by the SBA, Akrotiri Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Martyn Ball, hailed the successful operation and paid tribute to the close working partnership between both police forces.

Chief Superintendent Ball explained: “This was a large-scale operation and one which needed to be coordinated and executed carefully to ensure its success.

“Thanks to the excellent working partnership we have with Cyprus Police and the Cypriot Police Drugs Squad, together with the support of residents within Trachoni village, we were able to make significant seizures of drugs, cash and firearms and make a number of arrests.”

The Akrotiri Divisional Commander was also quick to highlight the significance of the seizures and arrests in keeping the SBA community safe.

He continued: “We as a police force are determined to crack down on all illegal activity and this latest operation sends out a clear message to would-be criminals that we have an extensive network in place that will help us keep our community safe.

All seven suspects appeared before the SBA Court in Episkopi today and were remanded in custody. Two males will be held for six days, one female for two days, with the remaining four individuals remanded for one day to allow the investigation to continue.

