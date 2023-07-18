SBA authorities rescue father and two sons from drifting boat

A father and his two sons were rescued from the water in Ormidhia on July 13 by the SBA Police Marine Unit after their boat broke free of its anchor and drifted away.

Marine Unit officers confirmed that a 13-year-old boy was rescued in a disoriented state after his father had swum after the boat.

Officers were then able to rescue the boy’s father who was found suffering from exhaustion after failing to retrieve the drifting vessel.

Shortly after, another boy, aged 16, was also rescued in good health from the water, along with their boat – a four-metre ridged inflatable.

Sgt Kikis Sofocleous, the Marine Unit officer in charge of the rescue, said: “The individuals rescued were fortunate and if the Marine Unit did not intervene in time there was strong likelihood that the successful outcome could have been very different.

“One of the main priorities of the Marine Unit is to respond to any incident to save a life.”

He was also keen to send a message of warning to the public.

He continued: “We urge people to take all necessary measures to ensure their safety and the safety of others accompanying them whilst out in sea and consult the weather forecast before engaging in any sea related activities.”