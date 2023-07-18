NewsLocalSBA authorities rescue father and two sons from drifting boat

SBA authorities rescue father and two sons from drifting boat

E35d7e76 5029 479f A4e6 4303ab964eeb
E35d7e76 5029 479f A4e6 4303ab964eeb

A father and his two sons were rescued from the water in Ormidhia on July 13 by the SBA Police Marine Unit after their boat broke free of its anchor and drifted away.

Marine Unit officers confirmed that a 13-year-old boy was rescued in a disoriented state after his father had swum after the boat.

Officers were then able to rescue the boy’s father who was found suffering from exhaustion after failing to retrieve the drifting vessel.

Shortly after, another boy, aged 16, was also rescued in good health from the water, along with their boat – a four-metre ridged inflatable.

Sgt Kikis Sofocleous, the Marine Unit officer in charge of the rescue, said: “The individuals rescued were fortunate and if the Marine Unit did not intervene in time there was strong likelihood that the successful outcome could have been very different.

“One of the main priorities of the Marine Unit is to respond to any incident to save a life.”

He was also keen to send a message of warning to the public.

He continued: “We urge people to take all necessary measures to ensure their safety and the safety of others accompanying them whilst out in sea and consult the weather forecast before engaging in any sea related activities.”

*job Title E.g. 1 Sqn Raf Regiment Live Fire Exercise*

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
WMO warns of risk of heart attacks, deaths as heatwave intensifies
Next article
The biggest real estate transactions in June

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros