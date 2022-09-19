Sales of products from the occupied areas reach 12 million euros

Sales of products from the non-government-controlled to the government-controlled areas, within the framework of the Green Line Directive, are expected to reach the highest level in 18 recent years, reaching 12 million euros.

According to PIO, the T/C Press mentioned data of the T/C chamber of commerce, according to which during 2021, sales from the occupied to areas controlled by the Republic of Cyprus amounted to 6.1 million euros, while only during the first half of 2022, sales reached 6 million euros.

Sales mainly refer to plastic items, furniture, and construction materials.

Furthermore, due to the devaluation of the Turkish lira, the demand for industrial products has also increased.