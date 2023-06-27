InsiderBusinessSales of petroleum products record 1.4% annual rise in May

Sales of petroleum products record 1.4% annual rise in May

Sales of petroleum products increased by 1.4% in May 2023, compared to May 2022, reaching 122,581 tonnes, data published by the Statistical Service show.

Several notable increases were observed in specific categories. The provisions of aviation kerosene rose by 9.1%, while heavy fuel oil sales experienced a significant surge of 328.8%. Additionally, kerosene sales increased by 58%, asphalt by 40.4%, liquefied petroleum gases by 9.5%, road diesel by 5.8%, and motor gasoline by 4%.

Conversely, certain categories experienced a decline in sales. The provisions of marine gasoil decreased by 12.7%, while light fuel oil sales witnessed a significant drop of 27.1%. Heating gasoil sales also experienced a slight decrease of 0.9%.

Focusing specifically on sales from filling stations, there was a notable increase of 4.3%, amounting to 56,144 tonnes.

In comparison to April 2023, the total sales of petroleum products in May 2023 saw a substantial increase of 16.2%. Marine gasoil and aviation kerosene provisions rose by 82.1% and 15.1% respectively, while sales of road diesel increased by 16.5% and motor gasoline by 12.8%.

At the end of May 2023, the total stocks of petroleum products experienced a decrease of 6.8% compared to the previous month.

When considering the period from January to May 2023, the total sales of petroleum products showed a decline of 3.8% compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
