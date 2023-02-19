Saint Nicolas cathedral in occupied Famagusta in danger

Dangerous cracks both inside and outside the historic St. Nicholas Cathedral, which has been converted into the mosque of Lala Mustafa Pasha, were reported by Serdar Atay, president of the shopkeepers’ association in the occupied Famagusta within the walls.

According to the front page of Kibris newspaper, Atay also said that if the damage is not repaired quickly, there is a risk of collapse. He noted that the current mosque hosts thousands of people for pilgrimage.

Serdar Atay recalled that the old Catholic church, built by the Lusignans in 1328, was converted into a mosque by the Ottomans in 1571 and pointed out that there are dangerous cracks in every facade of the mosque, which has a unique architecture that has been neglected. The condition of the mosque needs urgent intervention, he said, saying that especially on the upper side, cracks have started to appear and stones are falling.

The cathedral needs serious renovation, he noted, saying there is no insulation on the floor and the carpet inside needs to be changed. It was also noted that the EVKAF (religious endowment foundation) had prepared a renovation project 4 years ago with funding from Turkey, but the work never started.