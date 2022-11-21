Ryanair announces 5 new routes from Paphos

Ryanair on Monday announced five new routes from Paphos for summer 2023.

New destinations include Athens, Bordeaux, Naples, Poznan & Toulouse, a company press release noted.

Furthermore, Ryanair is increasing flight frequency on seven routes; Chania, Kaunas, Krakow, Mykonos, Rhodes, Tel-Aviv and Vienna. This means that the company will be operating more than 260 flights per week to a total of 41 destinations from Paphos.

“Ryanair continues to work with its airport partners across Europe and welcomes Hermes’ new long-term airline incentive scheme, supported by the Cypriot Government, which has given Ryanair the confidence to launch its biggest ever Cyprus Summer schedule with over 260 weekly flights across 41 routes,” the press release reads.

To service these flights, Ryanair is increasing its Paphos fleet to four aircraft, two of which will be Boeing 737 8-200 “Gamechanger” aircraft which have 4% more seats, burn 16% less fuel and create 40% fewer noise emissions, the airline explained.

Ryanair’s investment of over $400m in Cyprus will support 120 aviation jobs and 1,500 indirect jobs at Paphos airport.

This capacity growth in Cyprus is underpinned by Hermes Airports new airline incentive scheme, supported by the Government.

Chief Executive Officer of Hermes Airports, Eleni Kaloyirou, said that the addition of a fourth aircraft makes the presence of Ryanair in Cyprus stronger and “we are confident that the new routes announced as well as the existing program will have a significant contribution to the recovery and growth of Paphos airports, the tourism industry and the economy of our country”.

To celebrate its new summer schedule, Ryanair is launching a special seat sale with fares available from €29.99 one way for travel between April 2023 to October 23. The offer is valid until midnight, November 23.

