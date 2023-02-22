Russians, Ukrainians in Cyprus to stage anti-war protests in Nicosia, Limassol

Russians and Ukrainians living in Cyprus will hold rallies protesting the war in Ukraine on February 24 in Nicosia and Limassol, marking the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

According to an announcement by the Russian Anti-War Community in Cyprus, the Russian-organised rally in Limassol will start at 06:30 pm at the Honorary Consulate of the Russian Federation. Protesters will gather there to march through the city centre towards Molos park.

“We call on everyone who is against the war to join our protest, to speak out against the war and to support Ukraine. We stand against this criminal and inhuman war, we want peace and freedom for Ukraine, and we want freedom from the barbaric and criminal dictatorship for Russia,” the organisers said.

In Nicosia, the Russian rally will start at 6 pm at the country’s embassy in Engomi, where protesters will gather to head towards Eleftheria square. There, participants will have the option to join a separate rally, organised by Ukrainians living in Cyprus.

According to an announcement on Facebook, the Ukrainian rally will be held at Eleftheria square at 7:30 pm. During the event, there will be a performance in which participants will form a map of Ukraine and illuminate it using flashlights.

The performance will be filmed via drone. People who would like to participate are asked to complete a registration form.

Attendees in the Ukrainian-organised event are urged “to refrain from displaying any Russian or Russia-related symbols, including any anti-war and anti-regime (white-azure-white) symbols.”

The Russian rallies are part of a global action to be held between February 23-26 by Russian expats and diasporas worldwide against the regime of Vladimir Putin and Russian aggression.

Thousands of Russians across the planet are expected to join the demonstrations.

More information about the anti-war rallies organised by worldwide Russian communities can be found at https://www.theyearofterror.com.

