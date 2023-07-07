Russians in Limassol to hold anti-war protest on Saturday

A group of Russians living in Cyprus will hold a protest over the war in Ukraine, on Saturday, July 8, at Limassol’s Molos.

According to an announcement by ‘The Russian Democratic Community of Cyprus (RDCC),’ the event named “500 Days of War” will include a performance and a rally “dedicated to 500 days of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and nine years of war.”

The announcement:

It has been more than nine years since Russia has begun its imperialistic war in Ukraine by illegally annexing the Crimean peninsula. Ever since Russia initiated the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24/02/2022, it has caused nothing but death and destruction to the people of Ukraine, all for the pursuit of Russia’s policy of aggression and fascism.

The 8th of July 2023 marks 500 days since the start of the full-scale invasion. To remember the lives lost as a result of Russia’s brutal and unprovoked war, the activists of the RDCC will hold an anti-war performance on Molos on this date (08/07/2023) starting at 17:30 and ending at 19:00. Its programme will include the following:

The activists will form a line where each participant will hold a poster summarising 50 days of the war. In total, the line will depict the entire 500 days of the full-scale invasion.

The activists will count from 1 to 500 in four languages, namely Russian, English, Greek, and Ukrainian.

The performance will be dedicated to reminding all watchers of the brutality that contemporary Russia has displayed in Ukraine and the incalculable loss of life that Russia has caused.

