Russians in Cyprus organise anti-Putin rally in Limassol

The Russian Democratic Community of Cyprus (RDCC) will host a rally on August 20 in Limassol protesting over the regime of Vladimir Putin.

The demonstration named “Putin is a killer” will take place at the Limassol Marina starting at 7 pm.

Joining other cities around the world, the representatives of the Russian Democratic Community of Cyprus and other activists will gather to honour the memory of all those killed by Putin and his supporters, a press release by the organisation said.

“Ever since he illegitimately became the “successor” to Boris Yeltsin, V. Putin has demonstrated that he is willing to go to any lengths to ensure that his rule would continue for as long as possible. With V. Putin at the helm, Russia has committed barbaric crimes against its own people and the people of other countries including the second Chechen war, the war in Georgia, brutal crackdowns on any and all political and civic opposition, and the annexation of Crimea followed by the full-fledged invasion of Ukraine,” it noted.

The event is organised on the anniversary of Putin’s attempt to poison Alexei Navalny.

“Despite Putin being internationally recognised as a criminal and having a warrant issued against him by the ICC for kidnapping Ukrainian children, some still consider him a powerful leader to whom concessions should be made and with whom negotiations should be conducted regarding Ukraine and other global issues,” the group said.

“We would like to remind everyone that this view of V. Putin could not be further from the truth – he is nothing but a murderer deserving an international trial at the Hague,” the RDCC added.

During the event, participants will declare that “everyone who has ever supported Putin’s regime through their words or deeds deserves to be prosecuted by a fair international criminal court.”

A charity auction aimed at “helping those who have suffered as a result of crimes committed by Russia and the people at its helm,” will also be hosted.