Russian spy “Maria Tsalla” had travelled to Cyprus more than once

A recently uncovered Russian spy who had been operating in Greece since 2018 using the identity of a Greek citizen named “Maria Tsalla” had travelled to Cyprus more than once.

This is what Greece’s Kathimerini reveals, specifying that the trips to Cyprus took place during the two years before 35-year-old Irina Alexandrova Smireva had obtained Greek citizenship and an identity card.

With her was her husband who called himself the fictitious name of Gerhard Daniel Campos Wittich and allegedly having dual citizenship – Brazil and Austria. He is believed he was also a spy.

The couple reportedly returned to Russia in January. For Greece’s National Intelligence Service, things began to unfold at the beginning of the year, when it became aware of the suspicious role of “Maria Tsalla”.

At the moment, the Greek authorities are examining whether Smirev considered the possibility of living permanently in Cyprus before settling in the Athens suburb of Pangrati.

Kathimerini’s report on Saturday said: “From the ongoing investigation by ‘K’ into the case, it emerges that between 2018 and 2020, that is, before Smireva obtained the Greek citizenship the couple had made joint, unknown until recently, trips to Cyprus.

“It is even being investigated whether the initial planning of the Russian intelligence service was for their activities to be conducted on the island before the Russian spy finally chose to settle in Pangrati.”