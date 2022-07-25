Two Russian firefighting Kamov helicopters to arrive in Paphos Airport on Tuesday

Two Russian firefighting Kamov helicopters leased by the Republic in a bid to combat summer fires are expected to arrive in Paphos Airport on Tuesday, Philenews reports.

The two Kamov helicopters will join two Air Tractor aircraft that have already been incorporated into the Mediterranean island’s current force.

The Russian Kamovs are provided by a Spanish company and is the cheapest choice that resulted out of a public tender procedure.

The company providing the Kamovs represents Spanish interests thus overcoming the obstacle of EU sanctions against Russia. The offer for the Kamovs also includes maintenance for two years.

With the addition of the above, the Republic’s fleet will number 13 aircraft as was the original goal.

That is, six Air Tractors, two police helicopters, one National Guard helicopter, two helicopters from the British Bases and two Kamovs.