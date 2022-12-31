Russian Cypriot passport holders sought for 800 million tax evasion

Three Russian nationals who acquired a Cyprus Republic passport through the now defunct investment programme, are being sought by their country in a massive tax evasion case, as revealed in a report by Italian Rai3 which released details of the on-going criminal investigation on Monday.

45 year old Roman Alexandrovich, 38 year old Kazorin Sergeyevits and Karskov Sergeyevits, 42, have been named as suspects by authorities in the Russian district of Briansk, who believe they are the final beneficiaries of the 1Xbet betting company, owing the Russian state more than 800 million euro (63 billion rubles) in back taxes going back five years.