Russia starting direct flights to occupied north is not true – officials

News that Russia will start operating direct flights to the occupied north are not true, Greek Cypriot officials told Phileleftheros on Tuesday.

The information was first published by the Turkish newspaper Milliyet.

According to Milliyet, the first flight will take place on 15 November, the anniversary of the establishment of the breakaway state. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will reportedly be on the first flight.

The officials noted that on Wednesday President Anastasiades will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The two are expected to discuss the issue.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
