Rural land abandonment in Cyprus a main reason behind catastrophic wildfires

Some five decades of rural land being abandoned in Cyprus has caused vegetation to grow more densely than in the past and therefore more susceptible to catastrophic wildfires.

This is what Charalambos Alexandrou who heads the island’s Department of Forests told Philenews, adding that it is one of the main reasons behind the fierce fires recorded in recent years.

In fact, the spread of vegetation without any interruption either by crops or because of no clearing acts as a conduit for the fire to spread from rural areas to the forests.

He also said the Department has been fighting for years to secure approval to intervene on private property in a bid to clear wild vegetation.

This is prohibited since private property is, by law, placed above the protection of forests, citizens and by extension society as a whole.

In the past, the Department had attempted to obtain an amendment to the legislation which was met with opposition.

But, now, a new attempt is being made to pass legislation which – among other things – will give the Department the right to intervene on private property and also to establish firebreaks where it is believed that their absence is dangerous to forests.

And, of course, in the case of private land being used to create firebreaks the owners will be compensated by the state, he added.