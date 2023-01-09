NewsLocalRomanian woman, 53, dies in Paphos road accident

Romanian woman, 53, dies in Paphos road accident

Fifty three-year-old Adriana Mocanu from Romania and a permanent resident of Paphos died early on Monday in a road accident in the coastal town.

She was a back-seat passenger in a car that collided with another around 1.35am at the junction of Gregori Afxentiou Street and Neofytos Nicolaides Avenue.

The car was driven by a 31-year-old man, also a Paphos resident, with a 29-year-old woman as the co-passenger – neither of whom sustained any injuries.

The other vehicle was driver by a 53-year-old woman who got slightly injured.

Both drivers underwent an alcohol test which was negative.

Paphos Traffic Police are continuing investigations into the circumstances of the fatal accident.

By Annie Charalambous
