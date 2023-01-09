Romanian woman, 53, dies in Paphos road accident

Fifty three-year-old Adriana Mocanu from Romania and a permanent resident of Paphos died early on Monday in a road accident in the coastal town.

She was a back-seat passenger in a car that collided with another around 1.35am at the junction of Gregori Afxentiou Street and Neofytos Nicolaides Avenue.

The car was driven by a 31-year-old man, also a Paphos resident, with a 29-year-old woman as the co-passenger – neither of whom sustained any injuries.

The other vehicle was driver by a 53-year-old woman who got slightly injured.

Both drivers underwent an alcohol test which was negative.

Paphos Traffic Police are continuing investigations into the circumstances of the fatal accident.