Romanian boy attacked by Rottweiler dog no longer intubated, in stable condition

An 8-year-old Romanian boy critically injured on Tuesday after a Rottweiler dog attack in Limassol area is no longer intubated, doctors at Makarion Hospital in Nicosia said on Wednesday.

He is in stable condition and out of danger but it will take weeks before the full restoration of the child, Dr Christos Mina told Philenews.

The boy underwent head injury surgery on Tuesday after he was attacked while playing in the fields near his home in Ayios Ioannis with his twin brother.

The incident took place at about 8am, with locals calling an ambulance soon after.

One person who heard cries and rushed to the scene had scared away the dog and provided first aid.

The child was first taken to Limassol general hospital but due to the severity of his condition, he was transferred to Makarion Hospital.

Initial reports indicated the boy had been attacked by two to three stray dogs.