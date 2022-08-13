NewsLocalRomance scam network member arrested in Limassol, fraud cases spike

Romance scam network member arrested in Limassol, fraud cases spike

 

Authorities believe they’re on the tracks of the internet ‘romance scam’ network in Cyprus, following the arrest of a 55 year old in Spain, who is believed to be a member of the network and allegedly conned a 57 year old woman out of 25 thousand euro.

Limassol CID head Lefteris Kyriakou said that the suspect, remanded in custody for five days, refuses to cooperate with police investigators and is ‘not answering any questions’.

According to all the evidence available, Kyriakou added, this is a network active on internet platforms looking for ‘romance scam’ victims.

‘We’re intensifying efforts to locate the suspects’ associates’, he said.

The man was arrested in Madrid, following an international and Europol warrant.

The woman told police that she met him through an internet dating app in 2018, where he appeared as an Italian citizen. Under various pretences he managed to gradually con her out of the 25 thousand over a period of two years.

Police are calling on the public to be vigilant as internet scams are spiking, with two cases on Thursday and two more uncovered on Friday.

Kyriakou stressed that people should not trust individuals not known to them and not provide personal or banking details.

‘Internet scams are a daily occurrence with many people falling prey to scammers’, he warned.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleIban theft scam uncovered in Limassol after pensioner is conned

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros