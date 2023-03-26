Role played by women in divided Cyprus’ peace process highlighted in exhibition-photos

A photo exhibition outside the UN-controlled Ledra Palace Hotel in the buffer zone in divided Nicosia brings to light an unseen aspect of the Cyprus problem.

And this is no other than the role played by women in the peace process aiming to reunite the island which is divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey.

Titled “Inclusive Diplomacy: Women’s Participation in the Cyprus Talks” the exhibition opened on Women’s Day on March 8 and will be on display until April 15.

Career women have lent their pictures, stories and experiences to the exhibition with a sincere intent to inform and to inspire others, in particular future generations of women.

Visitors will be given a behind-the-scenes look into how women have increasingly contributed to track-one negotiations in key roles, as political and legal advisors, as trusted colleagues and partners.

The exhibition culminates in the agreement between former Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, and Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, in early 2022 to a joint ‘Action Plan on ways to ensure women’s full, equal and meaningful participation in the settlement process/an eventual settlement process in Cyprus’.

The plan was developed by the Technical Committee on Gender Equality and launched on April 13, 2022.

The exhibition will also be available online on a permanent basis here:

https://uncyprustalks.unmissions.org/gallery-inclusive-diplomacy-womens-participation-cyprus-talks