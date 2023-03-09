Roger Gale re-elected Chair of UK All-Party Parliamentary Group for Cyprus

Sir Roger Gale, MP, was re-elected as Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Cyprus on Wednesday.

His election came at the APPG’s Annual General Meeting in the UK Parliament.

After the election, Sir Roger thanked the Members of Parliament for his re-election and reiterated that “The election of the new President of Cyprus, Mr Nikos Christodoulides, gives fresh hope for the resumption of negotiations to find a just and viable solution to the Cyprus problem.”

He added that the “All Party Group for Cyprus recognises the just cause of the people of Cyprus and will continue to work for the reunification of Cyprus and the right of all Cypriots to live in a free, united country, in peace and security under one democratically elected Government.”

The President of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK, Christos Karaolis, was also re-appointed as the Secretariat of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Cyprus. Closing the meeting he thanked Sir Roger Gale and all the Officers for their commitment to, and support for, a truly free and reunited Cyprus.

The executive of the APPG includes Chair Sir Roger Gale (Conservative), Vice-Chairs Lord Adonis (Labour), Bambos Charalambous MP (Labour), Christine Jardine MP (Liberal Democrat), Baroness Massey of Darwen (Labour), Caroline Nokes MP (Conservative), Matthew Offord MP (Conservative), Chris Stephens MP (Scottish National Party), Theresa Villiers MP (Conservative), Secretary Rachel Hopkins MP (Labour) and Treasurer Mark Jenkinson MP (Conservative).

The APPG also consists of another 38 Members of both Houses of the UK Parliament.

Sir Roger Gale is a former producer and director of current affairs programmes for the BBC, editor of Thames Television’s Teenage Unit, and a freelance radio journalist.

He has been a Conservative member of the UK Parliament for more than 30 years.