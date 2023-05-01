Robotics in Education

Under the common, European umbrella of Robotics, teachers and students from nine European schools joined forces, knowledge, ideas, and dreams, starting a beautiful and constructive collaboration, in the framework of the Erasmus+ European Program of Key Action 2 (Key Action 2) on “Robotics yesterday, Today, Tomorrow. Its interaction with the environment and climate”. The project started in September 2022 and will end in June 2024.

The coordinating school of the partnership is the “Ecole Communale Robert Andre Flenu” of Mons, Belgium, and among the partner schools is the 6th Primary School of Limassol – Agios Nikolaos.

In the framework of transnational cooperation, the Limassol Primary School held its second LTTA (Learning, Teaching, Training Activities) mobility to Pazardzhik, Bulgaria, from 20 – 26 March 2023.

The school of Cyprus was represented by nine students of grades 5 and 6 accompanied by two teachers, Angela Christakis Philipou, Program Coordinator, and Stalo Vassiliou, English teacher.

During the mobility, the participating students were engaged in interesting educational robotics projects, which were designed to be accessible to all students of all nine schools of the partnership. The activities contributed to the removal of class, racial and gender barriers, as well as providing equal opportunities for all children who participated.

It should be noted that the main responsibility for the workshops was held by teaching staff and students of the University of Sofia.