Roads all over Cyprus are in terrible condition

In the otherwise European Cyprus, the condition of many roads is more reminiscent of the road network before the independence of the Republic of Cyprus and it is doubtful if there is even one road that is without a flaw.

Among the problems observed are holes, small and large cracks, detachment of the road surface, etc. In addition, the situation for drivers is worsened by the fact that on many roads there are bumps/curbs or even raised pedestrian crossings from which either the special paint applied has come off or simply because of heavy use the markings are not visible, which is not only dangerous for drivers but especially for pedestrians.

Another phenomenon that has been observed is the tears, mainly not those created over time but those planned to accommodate various services of telecommunications companies, etc. These cuts occur perpendicularly or diagonally to the roads.

This situation mainly concerns the roads within the boundaries of the Local Authorities and there is literally not a single municipality in which the roads do not present problems.

The situation on the highways or on primary roads, which are under the supervision of the Public Works Department, are maintained in better condition, although in the past there have been subsidence or even destruction of the road surface, either due to poor maintenance or the passage of heavy vehicles or for other reasons. It is recalled that problems on interurban roads had been observed even on major bridges.