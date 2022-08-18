Road map for management of Covid before experts

Tomorrow Friday, the draft road map for the management of Covid-19 over the coming months will be presented to the members of the Advisory Scientific Committee and Health Minister Michael Hadjipantelas.

The road map is divided into parts regarding among others, the strategy to increase the population’s vaccination coverage, the system of epidemiological supervision which includes the tests, as well as the management of cases in hospitals.

Furthermore, the experts will see the protocols that the Ministry prepared for the beginning of the new school year, and specifically the use of the protective mask inside by students over 12.

According to the Health Ministry’s Communications Advisor Constantinos Athanasiou, the final plan is expected to be approved before the end of the month.