NewsLocalRoad map for management of Covid before experts

Road map for management of Covid before experts

Covid
Covid

Tomorrow Friday, the draft road map for the management of Covid-19 over the coming months will be presented to the members of the Advisory Scientific Committee and Health Minister Michael Hadjipantelas.

The road map is divided into parts regarding among others, the strategy to increase the population’s vaccination coverage, the system of epidemiological supervision which includes the tests, as well as the management of cases in hospitals.

Furthermore, the experts will see the protocols that the Ministry prepared for the beginning of the new school year, and specifically the use of the protective mask inside by students over 12.

According to the Health Ministry’s Communications Advisor Constantinos Athanasiou, the final plan is expected to be approved before the end of the month.

By gavriella
Previous articleStreets in the old part of Nicosia to remain closed due to work
Next articleSeven killed, 13 injured in Russian shelling of Kharkiv

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros