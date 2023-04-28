NewsLocalRising delinquency prompts installment of modern surveillance systems at schools

Rising delinquency prompts installment of modern surveillance systems at schools

Security cameras play an important role in the security posture of a school and this is what authorities in Cyprus are contemplating in view of an alarming rise in delinquency.

More and more incidents of violence and delinquency are reported in schools, especially during the hours when these are not in operation, Philenews reported on Friday.

In fact, the Ministry of Education plans to present promptly a series of measures in order to deal effectively with recent vandalism and violent offences such as the latest ones at gymnasiums in Strovolos area.

The Ministry plans to focus on both those minors who display such delinquent and violent behavior as well as on the protection of school buildings and infrastructure.

Insiders said the Ministry of Education is particularly keen on the installation of closed-circuit surveillance systems and security cameras in schools as one of the immediate measures to address the problem.

That’s why the Ministry is now in consultation with the competent Commissioner for Personal Data Protection, with whom the Minister of Education Athena Michaelidou is expected to meet in the coming days.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
