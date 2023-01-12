Rising cost of living, poverty and migration concern Cypriots – Eurobarometer

The rising cost of living, the threat of poverty and social exclusion, and migration are Cypriots’ greatest concerns according to the latest Eurobarometer released on Thursday.

According to the European Parliament’s Autumn 2022 Eurobarometer Survey, 99% of respondents in Cyprus said that their most pressing worry was the rising cost of living, followed by the threat of poverty and social exclusion (94%).

Cypriots are increasingly worried about migration, the findings show, as 93% of participants said that migration is a concern, compared with 70% of the EU average.

In the whole of the EU, the rising cost of living is currently the most pressing concern for 93% of citizens, with poverty and social exclusion following (82%). Also, both the potential spread of the war in Ukraine to other countries and climate change are leading worries for 81% of Europeans.

The third most common concern among the EU is climate change. In Cyprus, this concern was shared by 89% of participants.

Furthermore, the survey shows that 70% of participants in Cyprus say their standard of living has been reduced due to the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the consequences of Russia’s war of aggression on Ukraine and the cost-of-living crisis. In the EU the corresponding percentage is 46%.

In addition, there was an increase of eight points (59%) among citizens in Cyprus who said they are experiencing difficulties paying bills “most of the time” or “sometimes,” compared to last year’s survey.

“People are understandably worried about the rising cost of living, as more and more families are struggling to make ends meet. Now is the time for us to deliver; to bring our bills under control, push back inflation and to make our economies grow. We must protect the most vulnerable in our societies,” said European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, according to a press release.

The European Parliament notes that recent crises and particularly Russia’s war against Ukraine, are strengthening citizens’ support for the European Union: 62% see EU membership as a “good thing” which “represents one of the highest results on record since 2007”. The percentage of respondents in Cyprus reaches 52%.

The European Parliament’s Autumn 2022 Eurobarometer was carried out between October 12 and November 7 in all 27 EU Member States. The survey was conducted face-to-face, with video interviews, while 26,431 interviews were conducted in total. In Cyprus, 505 interviews were carried out.