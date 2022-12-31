Rise in family violence incidents across Cyprus, many involving minors

Minors beating up their grandparents for drug money, alcohol addicts, violent husbands or former partners and abusive parents are being recognised as the main body of a continued rise in family violence incidents this year (those reported), with 700 just in Limassol, or three a day, according to city police officials.

Hundreds of victims seeking immediate support are growing increasingly desperate, as specialised family violence units at CIDs are working overtime nationally to deal with the influx of cases.

Most of the perpetrators, according to Philenews evidence, are alcohol and drug substance addicts, with many also including compulsive gamblers and people with severe phychological disorders, largely going undiagnosed.

The list of violent offenders also weighs heavily with male enraged exs who beat on their former partners or spouses, threaten to kill them, rape, stalk them, exercise phychological violence or manipulate them.

Many of the women being subjected to violent behaviour, include those remaining trapped in an abusive relationship, unable to escape, only reporting offenders after they reach utter desperation.

Violence is also recorded by parents against their children and vice-versa, with only a handful of cases in which women are abusive to their husbands.

Head of Limassol CID Lefteris Kyriakou told Philenews that the persistent rising trend of family violence incidents this year is sending shockwaves, as 700 complaints were made by victims, of which 210 are currently before the district court.

More than 200 people have been arrested in connection to such crimes, while in dozens of cases, authorities moved in to protect victims by providing shelter away from their abusive homes.

A major issue against these cases going to trial is paralysing fear, as a number of victims are pressured into withdrawing their complaints, with the file remaining open, but police unable to proceed with any action if the abused party does not step forward.

In numbers, 65% of the complaints are made by women, a third by children against their parents and 5% involve abusive wives.

Cases also include elderly people being beaten or abused by their drug addicted grandchildren, who demand money to pay for another fix.

According to authorities, most of these people are repeat offenders and continue their violent behaviour, in spite of restraining orders to stay away from the victims.

In a number of cases, parents lost custody of their children.

Testimony from minors is recorded by trained officers in the presence of a welfare officer worker.

Of particular concern are psychological abuse related crimes in the family, as victims will suffer in the long term, in most cases not being able to fully recover from deep emotional scars.