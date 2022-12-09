NewsLocalRiot with flares and Molotov cocktails starts before Limassol school trip

Riot with flares and Molotov cocktails starts before Limassol school trip

A riot broke out between pupils in Limassol while they were waiting to depart for a school trip to Kakopetria on Friday.

According to police, around 9 am, members of the force were informed that near a school in Limassol, young men started a riot with firecrackers, smoke bombs, flares and Molotov cocktails.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found pupils from different schools fighting in the area where they had gathered to depart on a planned school trip.

According to a police report, a group of young men wearing face masks were seen throwing firecrackers, smoke bombs and Molotov cocktails on the road. One of them hit a moving car, police said.

A fire started in the car, causing damage to its roof, before being extinguished by a bystander.

All pupils and the men wearing masks managed to flee before police arrived.

Limassol CID are continuing investigations.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
