Rights of heat stricken delivery people in the air, as negotiations dragging on

A collective rights agreements that will secure fundamental protection for delivery people across Cyprus, an issue that resurfaced strongly following the brutal heatwave over the past month, continues to elude the government and delivery platforms, as negotiations are moving at a snail place over the past eight months, mostly due to the absence of a number of such platforms from the on-going dialogue.

The Labour minister recently issued a decree prohibiting any delivery on motorcycles and mopeds during any high temperatures or other extreme weather conditions warning, but mostly food and drink delivery people, now numbering over five thousand and third country nationals in their overwhelming percentage, are seeking a more permament arrangement that will not allow employers to take advantage of loopholes in legislation, but also an adequate pay rise.

According to a Philenews report, the relevant Labour department has also been working since December 2022 to resolve a dispute between delivery people and an internet platform, namely Wolt, over the way employees were compensated, which initially led to strike action.

The government is in the final stages of proposing a collective agreement between the delivery unions and the two largest fleet managers, which are also facilitating negotiations. Two other delivery platforms however, refuse to take part in the dialogue, sources told Philenews.

No less than 21 companies operate delivery fleet managers services or delivery platforms.

Delivery people wages have not changed over the past year, but they are covered by the minimum wage legislation, to which there have been no violations recorded by employers. On the contrary, payment now seems to be slightly higher.

Employees are seeking a permanent minimum wage across the board to the tune of a starting salary of 1100 euro, rising to 1200 after 6 months for food delivery people, a cost of living allowance, an organised overtime payment system, compensation for every delivery route and working hours.

Unions are also seeking a 13th salary following six months of employment, while their proposals include that the cost of the motorcycle and protective gear is carried by the employer.