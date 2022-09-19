Revived Cyprus-Greece ferry service records total of 7,162 passengers this season

The final return voyage for this season of the revived Cyprus-Greece ferry which set sail in mid-June left Piraeus on Friday and arrived in Limassol on Saturday.

After conducting a total of 22 round trips, Deputy Minister for Shipping Vasilis Demetriades said the overall number of passengers was 7,162.

The popular ferry service was revived 21 years after the sea journey had been abandoned.

The renovated M/V Daleela also ferried 2,250 vehicles and motorcycles as well as around 200 pets.

Demettriades told Philenews: “With the completion of the round trips we pklan to convene a meeting with the contracting company, the Customs Department, the Police, the Ministry of Transport, the Ports Authority and DP World Limassol, so that various issues related to the operation of the service will be discussed.

“We will focus on problems that have arisen and exchange views on how these should be resolved before the new season resumes.”

M/V Daleela can carry up to 700 people, but the permit it secured is for 340, including staff, with a maximum of around 270 passengers per trip.