Restoration of Inn on Fellahoglou Street

The revival of the Ibrahim Inn, which took place in 2017, with the anointing of Paphos as the European Capital of Culture in that year, serves to this day as a compass for how old and forgotten spaces of a city can be reconnected to their current function in a very beneficial way. The plans and proclamations of the Municipality of Paphos for a similar “resurrection” of other such spaces are taking shape.

Three other inns, which in the previous two centuries marked the commercial life of the city and the intercultural and interracial coexistence of the people of the province, are slowly beginning to come to life.

First, it’s the turn of Hani Fellahoglou, from the homonymous street.

The Fellahoglou Hani is being revived at a cost of around 125 thousand euros and will be ready to be reconnected, after decades of “silence” with the modern daily life of Paphos, this summer. (The revival of the other two beehives will be promoted later).

The municipality believes that this new project will contribute even more to the promotion and beautification of the historic commercial center of Paphos, while adding further dynamics to the commercial traffic of the area.