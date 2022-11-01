Restaurant constructed illegally above caves with endangered seals and bats

Authorities are doing everything legally possible to remove the buildings constructed arbitrarily at Agios Georgios Alamanou in Mongroulli, Marios Alexandrou, the head of the Limassol District Administration, told Phileleftheros.

In 2021, the Department of Environment along with the Federation of Environmental and Ecological Organizations of Cyprus (OPOK) reported the arbitrary constructions near the caves where the endangered Mediterranean seal and the near-threatened Egyptian fruit bat live.

However, as Phileleftheros writes, no action has been taken so far.

According to Phileleftheros, the constructions are only 220 meters away from the entrance to the cave which is in the sea.

This is the most important coastal cave on the whole seafront, from Cape Pyla to the Limassol Akrotiri, Phileleftheros writes.

In mid-September 2022, OPOK requested information on the process of the case from the Limassol District Administration and urged it to proceed with all legal actions to remove all arbitrary intervention and restore the natural environment.

OPOK claims that a restaurant has been built illegally in a zone which is designated for agricultural use solely.

Furthermore, OPOK notes, part of the restaurant as well as lights, bungalows, umbrellas, and beds have been constructed on state land.

Finally, no sewage network exists in the area and the drains constitute a possible source of pollution to the area’s marine environment.