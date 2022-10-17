Oroklini residents demand barriers to shield them from noise pollution

Noise pollution by the nearby Rizoelia-Ayia Napa highway is adversely affecting the quality of life of Oroklini residents, according to community leader Neofytos Fakontis.

He said that Oroklini residents demand the placement of noise barriers.

Speaking to Phileleftheros, community head Neofytos Fakontis, expressed his anger, saying that the request is being rejected because the Environment Department does not measure the volume of sound in the summer when large numbers of people visit the area of free Famagusta.

“They think that people live here only in the winter. I urge them to come in the summer to see what’s happening. Residents cannot sit in their gardens. Many are forced to stay locked inside to avoid the noise.”

There are 180 houses and 270 apartments near the highway, he said.

Recently, Fakontis continued, a resident measured the noise and the volume was much higher than the permitted limit.

According to the Environment Department, noise barriers are placed when the noise exceeds the limits of 70 dB in the daytime and 60 dB at night.

“The Environment Department took measurements in October 2018 when traffic on the highway was reduced. They found that decibels reached 60,8 during the night and 67,9 during the day,” Fakontis said.

Phileleftheros asked the Environment Department about Oroklini residents’ complaints.

The Department replied that in the most recent noise pollution checks in January 2022, the noise levels in Oroklini were found to be within the limits.

The issue will be discussed in a public consultation on October 18, the Department added. If needed, measures will be taken place to reduce the noice in cooperation with the responsible authorities.